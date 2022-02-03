Atlantic Beach council gives Festiva green light to plan new Peppertree buildings

ATLANTIC BEACH — Several years after the demolition of multiple buildings, the owners of Peppertree Villas condominium complex are moving forward with plans to replace the lost units.
The town council and planning board met for a joint meeting Tuesday in the town hall meeting room at 1010 West Fort Macon Road, as well as online via Zoom. During the meeting, the council and board discussed a major site plan concept proposal for Peppertree Villas.
After discussion, the council unanimously granted approval for the proposal. With the green light to proceed given, the developers will now create detailed building plans and apply for necessary state permits.
Festiva, the company which owns the complex, submitted the concept proposal for approval. The proposal is to build 63 new dwelling units, with one 12-unit condominium building, three nine-unit condominium buildings and 24 townhouse-style condominium units. These units will replace some of those demolished in 2015 due to the buildings being condemned.
Town planning and zoning director Michelle Eitner said during the meeting the proposed units will be within the maximum density allowed on the lot.
“While the units are similar in number (to those demolished), they may be larger,” she said.
Mayor Trace Cooper said all major projects go through the major site plan process prior to receiving a permit. He said that the proposal isn’t a detailed plan, but looks at the “big picture” concept of a proposed development project to save developers time and money before applying for permits and drawing up detailed site plans.
“We don’t expect to see building plans (at this stage),” the mayor said. “It’s a process that tends to work for everyone.”
The council did have a few questions about the proposed development. Councilman Austin Waters asked how the required common area for the new buildings would be handled. Ms. Eitner said the developers intend to ensure the total common area for the entirety of Peppertree Villas is sufficient for the total number of units, existing and new units combined.
Councilman Joseph Starling asked how emergency service access will be handled for the new units. Ms. Eitner said while specific access road layouts haven’t been decided on, Festiva and its contractors are aware of the Atlantic Beach Fire Department’s access requirements.
During the public hearing on the proposal, resident Bill Cozart, who lives at 410 Ocean Ridge Drive behind Peppertree Villas, asked about the continued use of a driveway that opened onto Ocean Ridge Drive, as well as proposed buffering. Festiva representative Marcel Lopez, who was also present at Tuesday’s meeting, said the driveway will only be used temporarily during utility installation.
Ms. Eitner, meanwhile, said the buffer that will be required on the Ocean Ridge Drive side of the complex will be “the most arduous buffer we require.”
Mr. Lopez went on to say he and his company “look forward to seeing Peppertree come back to what it once was, and even improve.”
“After leaning the history of Peppertree, I’ve learned it’s been a big part of the island,” he said.
