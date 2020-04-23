RALEIGH (AP) – North Carolina’s governor is extending the state’s stay-home order by about a week while also creating a phased plan to gradually reopen businesses.
Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday that he will extend his stay-home order that also restricts non-essential businesses until Friday, May 8. It had previously been set to run through Wednesday, April 29.
The Democrat is resisting pressure to move faster even as some other southern states have already taken steps to open more businesses.
Gov. Cooper said the phased plan for reopening would depend on increased testing and contact tracing, along with a downward trend in COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Cooper said the state is flattening the curve but that it’s not time to lift restrictions yet.
