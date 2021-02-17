MOREHEAD CITY — A pedestrian was killed Tuesday evening after being struck by a vehicle as he walked Highway 24.
A press release from the town of Morehead City states police are investigating the crash, which occurred around 6:15 p.m. and killed 79-year-old Chi Hong Hom, who lived nearby.
The Morehead City Police Department said Mr. Hom was walking along Highway 24 near the west end of Walmart when he was struck by a 2015 GMC crossover vehicle.
Mr. Hom had picked up dinner from McDonalds and was walking home as night began to fall, the release states.
“Investigators say Hom was wearing dark clothing,” the release adds. “No charges have been filed against the 68-year-old man who hit Hom. Police say the driver had no signs of impairment.”
Mr. Hom, according to the release, lived with his son just down the road from Walmart.
The investigation is ongoing.
