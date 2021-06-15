Cape Carteret hopes melon festival will sweeten up summer for residents, visitors

CAPE CARTERET — With the coronavirus pandemic receding in the area, Cape Carteret is planning its first big gathering in more than a year.
The town will introduce the Crystal Coast Watermelon Festival, a celebration of the sweet and juicy fruit that will feature live music and other family friendly entertainment. The festival is set for Saturday, July 10 in the park behind town hall on Dolphin Street.
“Why not?” was town manager Zach Steffey’s answer when asked why the town chose the watermelon instead of another favorite summer food.
“Our area is known around the country for our sweet and delicious Bogue Sound watermelons. Cape Carteret sits on the shores of Bogue Sound, so to us it was a good fit, a no- brainer,” the manager said.
Indeed, Bogue Sound watermelons truly are known far and wide as a taste sensation.
David Winberry, who owns and operates Winberry Farm in Cedar Point, is one of many farmers who grows and sells Bogue Sound watermelons. He’s been around them for more than three-quarters of a century.
In a 2017 interview, he said he remembers tractor-trailer after tractor-trailer hauling them north from Cedar Point. And, he said then, he’s been told before his time, “they used to barge them to New York.”
It will be a close call to get Bogue Sound melons for Cape Carteret’s festival, though.
Mr. Winberry’s wife, Sarah Winberry, said last week the first crop generally is ready for sale around July 4.
“But it all depends on the weather,” she said. “We’re hoping we’ll have a good year.”
Winberry Farms starts the seeds in a greenhouse around March 10, and once planted in the fields, the sprouts need rain unless irrigated. Although the area experienced a bit of a drought in May, June has been rainy so far, which bodes well. It simply can’t be too hot for Bogue Sound watermelons to grow successfully, but overly cool weather can delay the growth.
The mouthwatering melons won’t be the only attraction at the Crystal Coast Watermelon Festival. Mr. Steffey said the event, which will run from 3 to 8 p.m. and be free to attend, will also feature some fun tunes from melon country musicians.
“We have two bands, The Will and Tony Show with our own Mayor Will Baker and Dirty Blonde, an 80s ‘hair’ cover band,” Mr. Steffey said of the line up.
The Will and Tony Show features a variety of music and plenty of humor. Such “hair” bands, for those either too old or too young to remember, included Poison, Skid Row, Quiet Riot, Van Halen and Motley Crue, to name a few. They were known for big hair, of course, but their music was big, too, featuring powerful pop- and blues-influenced guitar hooks and riffs and shrieking vocals.
There will also be craft vendors, a sidewalk chalk contest and a watermelon growing contest on the festival grounds.
Mr. Steffey said it feels great to be organizing a big event after months of physical distancing.
“It’s going to be a great event and we hope the town residents, our surrounding towns and all of our visitors will come out to support the event,” he said. “We are not planning to limit attendance. This event is outside only and adheres to (N.C.) Gov. (Roy) Cooper’s latest mask mandates.”
There’s parking available on and near the site, Mr. Steffey added.
The town has had successful fall and spring festivals in the past, and the town manager said the events are good for residents and others in the area.
“We hope to bring attention to our great town by the sound,” Mr. Steffey said.
