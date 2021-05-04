CARTERET COUNTY — A 53rd Carteret County resident has died as a result of COVID-19.
County officials reported the death Tuesday, noting the individual was in their 70s and had pre-existing conditions. To protect the privacy of the family, no further information was released.
“We are sad to report the death of another County resident. We extend our condolences to their family and loved ones,” County Health Director Nina Oliver stated in a release.
The death is the second reported in less than a week, following an April 28 announcement of an individual in their 40s dying of COVID-related complications.
“The Health Department encourages all residents to get vaccinated and continue to follow the 3W’s (wear masks when around others, wait six feet apart from others, and wash your hands often) to lower the chances of contracting COVID-19,” Ms. Oliver said.
As of Monday, the county reported 39 known, active cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in the area.
The county is no longer conducting first-dose mass vaccination clinics, but those who need their shot can make an appointment by going online to myspot.nc.gov/ to find a provider or call the health department for an appointment at 252-728-8550.
