EMERALD ISLE — One of the area’s most festive and scenic Christmas parades is set for Saturday, Nov. 26
Thousands of people will line Highway 58 well before the 2 p.m. start.
Last year, when the parade returned after a COVID-related absence, town officials said it was the largest crowd ever and it happened in perfect weather, with cloudless deep blue skies and warm temperatures. Longtime Mayor Eddie Barber, who had already announced his retirement, led the dozens of floats, fire trucks and convertibles carrying dignitaries along the route, which starts at Black Skimmer Road and ends at Mangrove Drive.
There’s a new mayor, Jason Holland, but it’s not likely anything else will be much different.
Countless children show up for candy thrown from vehicles and floats and to see Santa. Dogs on leashes mingle with owners and friends, dancers strut their stuff and town public safety employees show off their shining vehicles.
Folks come from all over eastern North Carolina, and the local high school marching bands perform.
Parking is along both sides of highway and in business parking lots. Attendees bring their own chairs, spread out blankets on the grassy street sides or sit on the tailgates of trucks.
Prizes are awarded for the best floats in the commercial and noncommercial divisions.
During the parade, the alternate vehicle route is along Sound Drive, on the north side of Highway 58. The parade generally lasts about two hours.
This will be the 19th iteration of the parade. The town presents it along with the Emerald Isle Business Association.
Registration to participate in the parade is open until Wednesday, Nov. 16 on the town website, www.emeraldisle-nc.org
