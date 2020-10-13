EMERALD ISLE — State Rep. Pat McElraft, a Republican who lives in Emerald Isle, said Tuesday she is resting at home and recovering after undergoing triple heart bypass surgery earlier this month at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
In a phone call Tuesday, Rep. McElraft, who is running for reelection Tuesday, Nov. 3 for her District 13 seat in the N.C. House of Representatives, covering Carteret and Jones counties, said she went into the hospital for what she thought was a “routine” heart catherization after experiencing shortness of breath.
Before that procedure, doctors detected 80% blockages in three arteries leading to the heart, so she was taken by ambulance to CarolinaEast Oct. 5 for the bypass.
“All is well,” she said. “Got my whole family here helping me get through this thing.”
Rep. McElraft said she’s getting “better every day,” called the procedure a “tune-up,” but realizes she likely would have otherwise had a serious heart attack at some point.
She said doctors told her there was no heart damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.