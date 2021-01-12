CARTERET COUNTY — Health officials reported 48 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in Carteret County Tuesday, though the number of active cases decreased sharply from Monday.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 3,348 COVID-19 cases confirmed since the onset of the pandemic last March. Of those, 336 cases are considered active, down from 428 active cases reported Monday, and 2,981 people have reportedly recovered. With four additional COVID-related deaths reported over the weekend, the county’s death toll stands at 31.
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City decreased by one down to 13 Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.