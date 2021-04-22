RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Transportation is now accepting applications from communities for the 2021 Bicycle and Pedestrian Planning Grant Initiative.
The program provides funding for municipalities across the state to develop comprehensive bicycle or pedestrian plans. All North Carolina municipalities are eligible to apply for a standard bike or pedestrian plan. Additionally, the following options are available:
- Counties with populations of less than 50,000 may apply for a bicycle or pedestrian plan.
- Smaller municipalities with populations of less than 10,000 can also apply to develop combined bicycle and pedestrian plans.
- Municipalities with a population of less than 5,000 may apply for a Project Acceleration Plan – an abbreviated plan primarily focusing on priority project identification and implementation.
- Municipalities (and counties with populations of less than 50,000) with a bicycle or pedestrian plan may also apply to update their plan if it is at least five years old.
The deadline for applications to be submitted electronically is Wednesday, June 30 at 5 p.m. Award recipients will be notified by September.
This program is sponsored by the department’s Integrated Mobility Division and the Transportation Planning Division. Since 2004, approximately $7 million has been awarded through this program to 226 municipalities and 6 counties statewide.
Proposals are divided and judged in geographical groups to help establish equitable distribution of funding across the state. Selected awardees commonly include a diverse mix of municipalities from large cities to small towns.
Plans funded are not for one specific project but represent a comprehensive strategy for expanding bicycle and pedestrian opportunities within a given municipality. The plans may address facilities, programs, policies and design guidelines that encourage safe walking and bicycling.
A short webinar is scheduled for Wednesday, May 12 to describe the grant program and respond to any questions from potential applicants. To sign up for the webinar, visit register.gotowebinar.com/register/1535726787689178640.
For more information on the Bicycle and Pedestrian Planning Grant Initiative, contact Bryan Lopez at 919-707-2606 or balopez@ncdot.gov.
