Carteret County Schools make masks optional beginning Monday as positivity rate drops below 5% threshold

CARTERET COUNTY — With the county’s percentage positivity rate dropping below 5% for the first time since July on Friday, Carteret County Schools announced face masks inside its facilities will be optional beginning Monday.
Carteret health officials reported the positivity rate was 4.6% as of Friday afternoon, down from 5.4% reported the previous day and compared to a statewide rate of 4.4%. The rate indicates the number of positive COVID-19 tests over the total number of tests conducted, and it is an important metric public health officials use track the prevalence of the disease in a community.
Locally, the rate was also being used as a benchmark for moving to mask-optional instruction in the county’s public schools.
School officials, including BOE Chairperson Clark Jenkins and Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson, previously told the News-Times the school system would move to mask-optional instruction once the positivity rate was below 5% on a “consistent basis,” but did not specify the number of days that would constitute.
In a release sent at 5:15 p.m. Friday, school system officials said the BOE’s decision in September applies to all students, staff and visitors to public school buildings. However, wearing a face mask will continue to be required on school buses, per an order from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
After dropping to relatively low levels during the spring and early summer, Carteret’s positivity rate began to spike again around early August, rising to nearly 15% at times as the delta variant of the coronavirus drove a deadly COVID-19 surge. The rate has been steadily coming down through October, finally falling below the 5% threshold public health officials have been aiming for throughout the pandemic.
As for COVID-19 cases connected to area schools, officials reported 16 new confirmed cases for the week of Oct. 22-28, down from 29 the previous week. Of those cases, 15 were students and one was an employee. There are currently 8,020 students enrolled in Carteret County’s public schools, with 1,070 employees.
Cases were reported at Broad Creek Middle, Bogue Sound Elementary, East Carteret High, Morehead City Primary, Newport Middle and White Oak Elementary schools. Broad Creek Middle School reported the highest number of cases at six.
Carteret Community College reported no active cases of COVID-19 on campus as of Friday. The last known date of exposure on campus was Oct. 15, according to college officials.
Meanwhile, at the wider county level, Carteret health officials reported 10 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, for a total of 8,452 documented cases since March 2020. The number of active cases ticked up by one from the previous day to 96 as of Friday afternoon.
No new deaths were reported this week, keeping the total at 91.
The census of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City also fell Friday, from four the previous day down to three. Just one of those patients is not fully vaccinated, while the other two are fully vaccinated.
