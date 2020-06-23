CEDAR POINT — A town planning board member and unsuccessful November 2019 board of commissioners’ candidate resigned Friday after he chastised Cedar Point Thursday night for not taking further steps to prevent flooding from heavy rainstorms.
Paul Garavaglia, who notified officials of his resignation Friday in town hall, spoke during the public comment section of the agenda for the commission’s work session, which chiefly dealt with the budget.
He said a Tuesday night storm that dropped 5 or more inches of rain and flooded the town’s waterfront park and some residents’ yards showed the town’s standards aren’t tough enough.
Part of the problem, he said, was evident when a stormwater retention pond behind Performance East, a new business at the intersection of Masonic Avenue and Highway 24, badly overflowed after the Tuesday night storm.
The town uses a state standard that requires a property owner in any of the 20 coastal counties to retain on their property the first 1.5 inches of rain from a storm.
Exactly how much rain the storm dropped doesn’t matter, Mr. Garavaglia said Thursday, but the town needs to try to adopt rules that exceed the state’s minimum standard and enforce them.
“No one has ever addressed this,” he said, and as development continues and more parking lots and buildings are built, runoff is increasing. “This is going to continue to get worse. We need to come up with a better solution.
“We’re on track to exceed 2018 rainfall,” Mr. Garavaglia added, which included Hurricane Florence’s deluge.
He suggested a standard of as much as 5 inches of rainfall retention.
In an interview Friday, Mr. Garavaglia said he resigned from the planning board because he has no confidence in the town and its elected officials.
“I don’t want to go in there and put up this façade … of trying to make a difference when they don’t listen to us,” he said. “I won’t be going back to town board meetings. There’s no point in it. I’m disgusted with the town.”
Thursday night, he said he thinks the town should have a building moratorium until stormwater and other issues, such as traffic, can be adequately addressed.
Mayor Scott Hatsell said during the meeting Thursday he realizes the stormwater problem is serious and added the town has been seeking solutions for years. He mentioned working with the N.C. Coastal Federation on a number of projects.
“Stormwater is a wicked devil,” he said in the comment period at the end of the meeting. “If you require (5 inches of retention) then every parcel in Cedar Point is going to have to have a retention pond.”
The town, he said, would end up with more pond area than land area. But the mayor conceded it’s a big issue.
“We’ve got to keep working on it,” he said.
While flooding from the Thursday night storm wasn’t as bad as in nearby Emerald Isle and Cape Carteret, Town Manager David Rief said during his comments there were significant problems, such as in Cedar Point Villas off Highway 24, on Bell and Ashe streets, Bluff Road and at the intersection of Old Highway 58 and VFW Road.
The town, he said, has been talking to the state Department of Transportation about possible improvements in drainage along the streets the state controls, especially Highway 24.
