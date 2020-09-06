Most Popular
Articles
- Charter captain details Beaufort Inlet rescue
- Two people injured in collision Tuesday in Morehead City
- Morehead City Lidl closed Wednesday after employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Carteret County confirms additional 31 COVID-19 cases
- Public library system changes draw concerns over book disposal, staff
- Eastern Atlantic Beach strand to get sand this winter
- Carteret Community College confirms first COVID-19 case
- Tourism officials expect strong Labor Day crowds along the Crystal Coast
- County reports 20 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday
- Married couple overcomes husband’s massive stroke while returning to ultra-athletic events
Images
Videos
Commented
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The United States of Portland (66)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Open-minded dialogue is what is needed (35)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: After 47 years, the plan: support American jobs? (35)
- EDITORIAL: US Postal Service is a convenient excuse for election disaster (26)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thank you, Governor Cooper (26)
- EDITORIAL: Governor’s budget focuses on votes, not the taxpayers (25)
- EDITORIAL : Liberal mayors experience a “Frankenstein” moment (18)
- Carteret County commissioners express continued support for Confederate statue (16)
- Carteret County looks to update animal ordinances, seeks public input (15)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Library changes have created a mess (12)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.