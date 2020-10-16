RALEIGH — A survey that launched Friday is the last chance for the public to comment on draft recommendations that will be used to finalize the state’s 30-year transportation plan.
The N.C. Department of Transportation has received feedback about the future of transportation over the past two years through three surveys and an interactive map. The input helped develop draft recommendations for NC Moves 2050 — the state’s long-range transportation plan.
From now through Monday, Nov. 9, residents can participate in an online survey and leave comments on the draft recommendations. Examples include:
- Increased safety policies.
- Connections to technology-based transportation systems.
- More access to transportation jobs.
- Increased partnerships with schools and private sector innovators.
- Improved bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.
Find the survey and more information about the NC Moves 2050 Plan at ncmoves.gov.
