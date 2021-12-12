EMERALD ISLE — The Carteret County Beach Commission voted unanimously Wednesday to ask county commissioners to appoint Atlantic Beach Councilman Austin Waters to fill a vacant commission seat.
The seat had been held by Atlantic Beach Councilman Harry Archer, who died Dec. 2 at the age of 86.
The action came during the beach commission’s special meeting in the Emerald Isle Board of Commissioners’ boardroom and virtually via Zoom. During the meeting Wednesday, Chairperson Jim Normile said Mr. Archer “has been good to us … and worked hard for many, many years to ensure that what we have on our beach is here.”
Mr. Normile also offered a brief prayer for Mr. Archer’s family.
At a beach commission meeting in November, the panel had been unsure what to do about Mr. Archer’s term, which expires at the end of December, because of his illness.
Danny Navey, also an Atlantic Beach councilman, made the motion to nominate Mr. Waters Wednesday. Mr. Navey called Mr. Waters a good friend and fishing partner who has been coming to or living in Atlantic Beach all of his life.
“He will be a great asset,” Mr. Navey said. “He sees it (the beach) all the time.”
Mr. Waters was elected to his second term on the Atlantic Beach council Nov. 2.
County commissioners are expected to consider the nomination of Mr. Waters, as well as previous requests to reappoint Mr. Normile and to appoint Mike Fiorini of Salter Path to replace Doug Guthrie of Salter Path, during their January meeting. Mr. Guthrie, a longtime member, requested not to be reappointed.
The beach commission advises the County Shore Protection Office.
It held a closed session at the end of its meeting Wednesday to discuss personnel as officials search for a new office manager.
Mr. Normile said during the closed session, he and Doug Huggett, interim shore protection office manager, would update the rest of the commission on the progress of the search for a replacement for Greg Rudolph.
Mr. Huggett is an engineer with the county’s beach engineering firm, Moffatt & Nichol. The county hired him on a temporary basis, at a cost not to exceed $30,000, after Mr. Rudolph’s resignation took effect in November. The temporary position is funded by the county’s occupancy tax, like Mr. Rudolph’s salary during his long tenure.
No action was taken following the closed session.
Mr. Normile has previously said the county received a number of promising applications for the position.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
