Peletier board to vote at May meeting to send proposed budget to public hearing

PELETIER — In a session Mayor Dale Sowers conceded Friday might not have fully complied with the state’s open meetings law, town commissioners April 6, agreed by consensus via telephone to OK the proposed 2020-21 budget for public hearing at a future meeting.
Mayor Sowers said it wasn’t safe to conduct a meeting that night because almost all of the town commissioners are somewhat elderly and at high risk of getting seriously ill if they contract the novel coronavirus.
He said he made individual phone calls from town hall to commissioners on the night of the board’s regularly scheduled monthly meeting to get opinions on a few major items, and although the public could have attended, he placed a sign on the town hall door asking people not to enter.
Members of the public had no way to listen to those phone calls unless they entered town hall.
No members of the public showed up, Mayor Sowers said.
The mayor said approval of the $168,8501 budget for public hearing will come up for official action on the consent agenda at the board’s next meeting, tentatively set for 6 p.m. Monday, May 4 in town hall.
Consent agenda items are generally considered noncontroversial and can be approved with one vote unless someone makes a motion not to do so.
Commissioner Alice Dunn said Thursday there was not an actual meeting, just phone calls to individual commissioners. Commissioner Dan Taylor concurred no official action took place and there was no physical meeting.
“Nothing has been passed,” he said Thursday. “He (Mayor Sowers) asked us each by phone for an opinion, and we each gave our opinion. There was nothing underhanded. We’ll take official action at the next meeting.”
Town attorney John Tantum said Thursday he was not involved in the phone calls but understood the intent had been that no official action would be taken.
Mayor Sowers defended the phone calls.
“It might not have been completely legal,” he said, “but with all that’s going on with the coronavirus … I was just trying to get some consensus on a couple of things and keep everybody safe. There weren’t any official votes or official action.”
In fact, he said, there was not an actual meeting, since he was the only person there.
An article on the website of the N.C. School of Government states that all official local government meetings must be open to the public. However, it states, “an official meeting occurs whenever a majority of the members of a public body gather together.”
As for phone calls, the article states that “The definition of official meeting makes clear that an official meeting occurs by the simultaneous communication, in person or electronically, by a majority of the board.”
The proposed budget includes $119,850 in the general fund and $49,000 in the state-shared Powell Bill fund, which can be used only for road-related projects.
The property tax rate would remain the same – 5.5 cents per $100 of assessed value – under the new budget, which would go into effect Wednesday, July 1 if approved after the public hearing.
Commissioners also opined, by phone, that they approved of a 2019-20 budget amendment to transfer $23,000 into the Powell Bill fund immediately to help pay for what the mayor said are much-needed improvements on Norris Landing Road.
“We’re going to replace a culvert that is cracked and failing, and the road also needs to re-ditched (for drainage) on both sides,” the mayor said. “We’re also going to pave it, all the way from Peletier Loop Road to Five Aprils (Drive).”
He said he doesn’t know when that work will start.
Commissioners Dunn, Taylor, Walter Krause, David Bragg and Larry Rhue all voiced unofficial approval by phone for the budget amendment.
Mayor Sowers said he would like to have done a virtual meeting on Zoom or Go
ToMeeting platforms, but board members generally do not have access to that technology.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
