WCILCA delays meeting
Because of rising confirmed COVID-19 cases in the region, the Western Carteret Interlocal Cooperation Agency’s first quarterly meeting of 2021 has been moved from Wednesday, Jan. 13 to Wednesday, Jan. 27.
It will begin at 7 p.m. in the meeting room at the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department on Sherwood Avenue in Cedar Point. Those who attend must wear facemasks, social distancing must be practiced and hand sanitizer will be available.
If necessary, the date of the meeting will be adjusted again.
The WCILCA oversees the fire department, and its board includes representatives from Cedar Point, Cape Carteret, Peletier and Carteret County.
MHC Council workshop set for Tuesday
The Morehead City Council will hold its January workshop meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the council chambers of the municipal building at 202 S. 8th St.
In-person attendance at the meeting will be limited. To attend virtually, contact City Clerk Cathy Campbell at cathy.campbell@moreheadcitync.org or call 252-726-6848, ext. 139, by 3 p.m. Monday.
HPC to review charging station, more
Members of the Beaufort Historical Preservation Commission have a number of potential projects to review at their Tuesday meeting - the first of 2021.
The panel meets at 6 p.m. via Zoom. To join the meeting, visit zoom.us/j/93399565403?pwd=RlUzVjlCV2pseDU0YisxcmRHZnNBUT09.
Agenda items include an update on town pedestrian improvements along Turner Street, a request to replace the roof of the house at 117 Orange St., a request for landscaping and signage at the commercial building at 400 Front St. and a request for a golf cart charging station at the lot at 109 Middle Lane.
Meetings of the HPC are open to the public.
