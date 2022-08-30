CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret Police Chief Bill McKinney, who is retiring at the end of September, said Monday he believes he’s leaving the department in good shape and the town in good hands.
“I just want to say thank you to the citizens of Cape Carteret, whom I consider my family after having served for over 10 years, the last four years and few months as the chief of police,” he said. “I could not have served in any better community than ours.”
He said town residents “added meaning” to his life and will forever have a place in his heart.
“The town is in a position to move forward as never before … in the capable hands of great leaders,” he said. “I certainly look forward to hearing about the town's future successes.”
Zach Steffey, then the town’s manager, hired McKinney as chief in April 2018 after the town commission voted 3-2 in January of that year to dismiss Chief Tony Rivera because of “lack of confidence” in his ability to lead the department. The town initially hired former Morehead City Police Chief Wrenn Johnson as interim chief, and she served in that position until Steffey hired McKinney.
At the time of his hiring, McKinney had been with the department for six years and before that was a Newport police officer and a deputy with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office.
Many residents were unhappy with the town’s dismissal of Rivera and started an ultimately unsuccessful petition to reverse the town’s switch from a mayor-council form of government to a council-manager form, with Steffey promoted from town administrator to manager, responsible for all hiring and firing of employees.
It was a tough time to take over as police chief. Town hall meetings were filled with angry people for months. There were a lot of ruffled feathers to smooth, but the chief helped smooth them.
Chief McKinney said Monday he knew it would be difficult. Officers resigned in the wake of the change.
“It was a bit of a mess,” he agreed in response to a question Monday. “I had to prove I was capable of running the department.”
He believes the turning point began in June 2019 with a standoff with a suspect in the parking lot of the Carteret Crossing Shopping Center on Highway 24.
Police were dispatched in reference to a motor home parked in the lot after a caller advised there was a female subject dropping notes out of the window of the motor home, stating to call 911 and that she needed help. The person inside the motor home reportedly was armed.
Cape Carteret officers arrived on the scene shortly after receiving the call, and the female subject eventually stepped out of the motor home and was escorted by law enforcement to a safe location. The incident was resolved peacefully.
Chief McKinney said Monday he believes people in town saw how the department managed the situation effectively, calling in other departments to help and resolving a volatile situation with no harm to anyone.
“I think that gave people confidence that I could do the job,” the chief said Monday.
From there, he went on to emphasize community policing, getting officers out of their cars to talk to residents and visitors in neighborhoods and in public locations, interacting with adults but, increasingly, also with children. A new police dog became a big hit.
Chief McKinney started the Ice Cream Ticket Program for juveniles observed obeying traffic laws, wearing bike helmets and “caught doing good deeds.”
“We also implemented Coffee with a Cop,” he said. “Of course, COVID restricted some of my plans to begin other programs. Most recently, we started the new Neighborhood Watch Program and a daily call-in service for elderly persons in the community, similar to the R-U-Okay program.
The department also began participating more in town events, with officers at festivals at town hall in the fall, winter and spring. Ill feelings were repaired.
Chief McKinney believes he set a good example for the officers.
“I think we’re supposed to be servants of the people, and that’s one of my big things,” he said.
The department has seven sworn officers, including himself, plus three part-timers. He regularly does patrols.
“The board of commissioners wanted a working chief outside of the office environment, and that's what I gave them,” he said.
He believes the department will thrive after he leaves at the end of next month and is grateful for his time in the town.
Cape Carteret Town Manager Frank Rush hopes to hire a new police chief by Thanksgiving.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
