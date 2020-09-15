Reporter's note: This article was updated at 12:20 p.m. Sept. 15, 2020, with additional information
MOREHEAD CITY — Law enforcement cleared a bomb threat on the campus of Carteret Community College Tuesday morning.
The threat was reportedly cleared around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday after Morehead City police performed a sweep of the Wayne West building. Morehead City fire and EMS also responded.
CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini said a faculty member found a note in one of the Wayne West bathrooms around 11 a.m. and alerted CCC security, who then notified Morehead City police and fire departments. The Wayne West and Foundation buildings were evacuated and MCPD swept the building.
The matter is still under investigation by MCPD.
(previous report)
MOREHEAD CITY — The campus of Carteret Community College was evacuated Tuesday morning due to a bomb threat.
College officials confirmed police are investigating the potential threat in the Wayne West building on campus. The call came in around 11 a.m., according to emergency scanner reports.
Students and employees have been evacuated and are asked to stay away from the west end of campus.
This is a developing report.
