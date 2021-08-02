CARTERET COUNTY — The governing board of the Eastern Carolina Council of Governments, a multi-county planning and development organization that helps shape priorities for the region, has dismissed the council’s executive director, Katie Bordeaux.
Bill Taylor, a Morehead City councilman and first vice president of the ECC, confirmed to the News-Times Saturday the council’s board of governors recently “let go” Ms. Bordeaux. He said he couldn’t share further details about the matter because it is a private personnel issue at this point.
“It’s something that’s just occurred so … it’s certainly not to the end of its resolution yet,” he said Saturday.
Mr. Taylor, as well as Carteret County manager Tommy Burns, declined rumors Carteret County has pulled out of the ECC.
According to a July 23 report from The County Compass, the ECC’s board of governors voted unanimously late in the evening of July 22 to “immediately dismiss” Ms. Bordeaux following a three-hour closed session. Mr. Taylor said he could not share details from that closed session because it involved private personnel discussions.
The County Compass also reported the ECC’s law firm, New Bern-based Grady-Quattlebaum, resigned from all ECC duties a day prior to the board’s vote, July 21.
The ECC is one of 16 multi-county, regional planning organizations of its kind in the state. In addition to Carteret, the ECC member counties are Craven, Duplin, Greene, Jones, Lenoir, Pamlico and Wayne counties.
According to the organization’s website, the council is governed by a general membership board that includes one elected official from each member county and municipality served by the ECC. The full board meets twice per year to set policy and guide programming, while an executive committee conducts business in the months the full board does not meet.
The executive committee includes Mr. Taylor and Carteret County representative Bob Cavanaugh, a county commissioner.
The ECC receives state and federal funding and manages the Area Agency on Aging.
