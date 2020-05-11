MOREHEAD CITY — On Thursday, May 14 state fisheries managers are scheduled to start the process to re-adopt recreational water quality monitoring rules.
The Marine Fisheries Commission will meet via webinar at 9 a.m. The meeting’s agenda includes action to begin the re-adoption process for seven recreational water quality monitoring rules. According to an announcement from the MFC, the purpose of the proposed rules is to protect the public health of recreational swimmers under a mandatory periodic review of existing rules.
The meeting agenda packet includes a fiscal impact analysis of the proposed recreational water quality rule amendments. According to the analysis, the commission is required to adopt rules to provide for a water quality monitoring program for coastal recreational waters of North Carolina and to allow the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality to implement the federal Beaches Environmental Assessment and Coastal Health Act of 2000.
According to the impact analysis, officials started funding recreational water quality monitoring and public notification in July 1999. At the time, the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean Water Act guidelines served as the basis of the standards used for this monitoring.
“However, one year later the U.S. Congress passed the BEACH Act,” the analysis said, “which formalized recreational water quality rules, mandating each state have a beach monitoring program in place by 2004 and established a federal grant program for state monitoring.”
State officials applied for and received federal funding in 2002 to meet BEACH Act requirements. In 2004, state rule amendments were put in place to comply with bacteriological indicators and advisory action levels required by the National Beach Guidance and Required Performance Criteria.
“Adherence to the EPA’s guidance document is a necessity,” the analysis said, “because the (federal) grant now funds more than half of the RWQ (recreational water quality) Program, funding items like salaries, equipment and supplies for day-to-day operations.”
The National Beach Guidance and Required Performance Criteria was updated in 2014 with significant changes. The analysis said the changes need to be addressed in state rules to remain compliant and grant eligible.
One of the updates is to change the state’s “swimming alert” notification to a “pending swimming advisory.” The analysis said this would allow for immediate public notification via social media, rather than a formal news media release, after a non-compliant water sample is collected.
“The idea behind these changes is due to continuous delays in the media reporting on a news release,” the analysis said, “often a day or two later. The EPA has approved that issuing a social media release is an acceptable form of public notification, which is a requirement under the performance criteria.”
According to the analysis, once a swimming area exceeds the bacteriological limit for recreational swimming, a resample is immediately collected. From 2013-19, 84% of these resamples fell below the bacteriological limit.
“This means alerts typically last for 24 hours and are rescinded the next day,” the analysis said. “The delay in reporting caused confusion to the public. With the proposed changes to the rules, a news release will be issued only when a ‘swimming advisory’ is issued, which will happen after the resample exceeds the bacteriological limit. This will remain in place for a minimum of a week; if the news media is delayed in reporting by a day or two, the swimming advisory will still be active.”
The following items are also on the MFC’s agenda for the May 14 webinar:
- Action on two proposed diamondback terrapin management areas, one near Masonboro Island and one near Bald Head Island.
- Action on continuing the suspension of rules for several proclamations.
- A presentation followed by potential action on recreational hook-and-line modifications pertaining to circle hooks and barbless treble hooks.
- A presentation followed by potential action on repacking of foreign crab meat in North Carolina.
