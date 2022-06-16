NEWPORT - To prepare area residents for the 2022 hurricane season, the National Weather Service in Newport is hosting a series of community forums in the region.
The first of two public forums in Carteret County is scheduled for Tuesday, June 21 at the Pine Knoll Shores Town Hall, 100 Municipal Circle. The program, free to the public, will begin at 10 a.m. and be available for remote viewing by going to the website https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7701960628762280973, in addition to the ability for on-site attendance.
A second forum is scheduled for the county at the Crystal Coast Civic Center, Morehead City to begin at 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 6.
A total of six public forums have been scheduled by the weather service. The first forum was conducted Tuesday, June 14 in Holly Ridge, and that one also allowed for virtual attendance.
The other forums in addition to the two scheduled for Carteret County include one for Oriental at 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 20 at the Oriental Town Hall, along with a forum in the Manteo area on Wednesday, July 27 and Hatteras area the following evening. Both the Manteo and Hatteras evening events do not yet have a specific meeting location identified.
The forums are free and open to anyone interested, including part-time residents, visitors, business owners and full-time residents.
Presentations by NWS meteorologists will focus on the impacts of hurricanes and tropical storms on the region and will explain why hurricane category designations are not good indicators of the damaging impacts of storms. There will also be a discussion about the hurricane outlook for the year.
Following the NWS presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions. Anyone attending virtually by computer will need to register at the link provided which will accommodate either written questions or verb inquiries if the computer is equipped with an unmuted microphone.
For additional information about the forum or aid is needed to solve any problems connecting remotely to the forum, contact Erik Heden at erick.heden@noaa.gov.
