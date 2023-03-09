BEAUFORT — County school officials announced a new internship partnership with Carteret Health Care in Morehead City and is inviting other businesses to get involved.
It’s part of the district’s Careers and Partnerships in Education (CAPE) program.
“We’re excited for the launch and excited for the future,” Assistant Superintendent Jody McClenny said during the Carteret County Board of Education meeting, held March 7 in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive.
McClenny said the goal of CAPE is “to ensure every student has a clear goal for post-graduation, whether they enroll in college, enlist in the military or employment.”
She added that for students who aren’t interested in attending post-secondary education or entering the military, internships are a great opportunity. She was especially excited about the new partnership with the hospital.
The school system has been meeting with Carteret Health Care officials to set up the partnership, and it will begin with 15 students, according to McClenny. She hopes to see more students added in the future.
Some students will report for their paid internships this summer, with others starting in the fall of 2023-24. McClenny said 25 students had expressed interest in the hospital internships, “but we decided to start with 15 and continue to promote for the future.”
The program is geared to rising juniors and seniors.
She emphasized the school system is seeking more businesses to get involved.
“It can be specific for whatever an employer needs,” she said.
McClenny announced the initiative during an update report on the school system’s five-year strategic planning process, which began in the winter of 2022. She anticipates presenting a draft of the plan to the board in May, then taking it out to the community for review and input.
The plan’s vision is to “engage, educate and empower all learners from Cedar Island to Cedar Point.”
In other action, Carteret County Schools Superintendent Richie Paylor announced that bids were due March 8 for a new classroom addition at Broad Creek Middle School (BCMS), one of the projects being funded through a $42 million school bond referendum passed in November 2020.
He added that work should begin “any day” on a new drive at BCMS designed to relieve the traffic backup on Highway 24 in the mornings and afternoons when parents are dropping off and picking up children. Other paving projects are scheduled at Morehead City Primary and Morehead City Elementary schools.
Paylor also provided updates on several other bond projects, saying the new classroom addition at Croatan High School should be open in Fall 2023 and the Carteret Preschool addition should be complete in late spring.
While a security wall at Newport Elementary School is finished, there’s a delay in getting bricks to complete walls at East Carteret High, Beaufort Middle and Smyrna Elementary schools. Work on security walls at Morehead City Middle and Morehead City Elementary are scheduled to begin in early June.
In other action, the board:
Heard the first reading of a Crowdfunding on Behalf of the School System policy, which will regulate the use of online websites to solicit donations on behalf of the school system. The second reading will be in April, at which time the board could approve the policy.
Recognized Croatan High School (CHS) student Angelica Steffy for winning the state championship in women’s wrestling.
Recognized CHS indoor track (4x800) state champions James Wallace, Luke Nicolajsen, Trey Austin, Matthew Quispe and indoor track (4x400) state champions Brayden Stephens, Cooper Stephens, Luke Nicolajsen and Matthew Quispe.
Recognized CHS men’s swimming state champions Matej Roth, Nathan Michalowicz, Paul Padgett and Ryan Simcic.
Received the first reading of a minor revision to the Technology in the Educational Program policy.
Approved a $2.58 million budget revision to the 2022-23 operating budget. The revision includes $537,688 in state funds, $500,000 in local budget funds and $1.5 million to the federal budget. The majority of the revisions are to allot funds that have been received to various spending categories.
Met in closed session for a matter of attorney/client communications. There was no action in open session.
Under the consent agenda, the board:
Approved a contract agreement with Hite Associates for improvements to East Carteret High School’s driveway and drainage, and window and door replacements at Broad Creek Middle and Morehead City Middle schools.
Approved a $36,500 contract with Anderson Smith & Wike PLLC of West End for the audit of the school system’s June 30, 2023 financial statements. This is a $500 increase over last year.
Approved a minor revision to the County Board of Education resolution supporting the school calendar start date alignment with the local community colleges and UNC university system. The board approved the original resolution at its February meeting.
Approved not participating in the End-of-Grade and End-of-Course summer reading program for 2022-23. The school system has not participated in the program since the summer of 2019 “due to the lack of data that shows it is beneficial to students, schools or teachers,” according to the district’s Director of Testing Crystal Bailey. The test scores from the summer reading program are not included in the student growth accountability analyses for school accountability or for educator effectiveness.
