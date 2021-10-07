White Oak River railroad trestle bridge replacement project begins Friday

STELLA — A project to replace the White Oak River railroad trestle bridge in Stella will begin Friday and may result in members of the community experiencing noise and vibrations during the project.
The White Oak River trestle bridge is an integral component in the 34-mile rail line that moves heavy military freight between Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, according to a release from Camp Lejeune officials.
The trestle bridge replacement project also includes building a temporary work platform to aid in demolition and installation activities. Pile-driving operations for the temporary platform and new trestle bridge will be performed Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with an anticipated completion date of February 2023.
The contract to replace the railroad trestle bridge, awarded to Archer Western Construction LLC July 24, is part of the Task Force Florence Hurricane Recovery Program. Due to its age and damage caused by Hurricane Florence, the trestle bridge requires a complete replacement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.