BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit will hold a series of presentations to discuss the dangers of the internet as it relates to children.
ICAC crimes includes online solicitation/grooming, child sexual abuse materials commonly referred to as child pornography, “sextortion” and other related offenses that sexually exploit children through the internet. These crimes are increasing at an alarming rate due to many factors. Education and awareness can help prevent a child from becoming victimized, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.
The first presentation in this series will be held at 7 p.m. July 17 in the Betty Carr Boardroom of Pine Knoll Shores Town Hall, 100 Municipal Circle. The presentation will take about one hour.
The dates for other presentations in the Newport and Down East areas will be announced once dates are confirmed.
The presentations are geared for parents, specifically those whose children use electronic devices capable of connecting to the internet (no certain age range, as this varies from family to family).
For more information about these presentations, contact Detective Cory Bishop at 252-728- 8400, ext. 8849, or by email at joseph.bishop@carteretcountync.gov.
