EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle commissioners voted Tuesday night to amend a Unified Development Ordinance provision that has angered developers and contractors who said it was needlessly costing them and their customers time and money.
The commission acted during its regular monthly session in the meeting room beside the police department and online via the town’s Facebook page.
The town has long had a regulation that requires builders to leave 35% of the lot in its natural state. In June, the commission adopted an amendment to the UDO that required builders, before starting “land-disturbing activity,” to delineate the 35% natural area with either silt or construction safety fencing.
Formerly, stakes and ribbons were acceptable methods for marking these areas.
The board adopted the fencing rule in part because many residents had complained that builders were sometimes ignoring the 35% rule and removing far more vegetation than necessary.
But in June and July, many speakers during the public comment section of the commission meetings protested the rule. The parade of speakers to the podium peaked during the August meeting, and at the end of that session, Commissioner Floyd Messer said he hoped the town could get “some of these issues resolved” soon, and Commissioner Jamie Vogel said she believed there was “a lot of middle ground.”
At the outset of the discussion Tuesday night, town planning director Nathan Rue told the audience that, based upon several meetings and/or comments related to these changes, town staff met with the UDO Committee and other parties to listen to comments/concerns related to the impact of this requirement.
The town’s planning board also received comments/concerns related to this requirement during its regular meeting in July.
As a result of the amendment the board adopted Tuesday night, builders must still delineate the 35% natural area but can do so by staking off the area, reducing costs and time for putting up and removing a fence.
The planning board, during its Aug. 28 meeting, recommended approval of the amendment, findings that the proposed amendment appeared to be consistent with the 2018 Emerald Isle Comprehensive Land Use Plan because it would “continue to balance growth with the protection of valuable natural resources with private property rights and community cohesiveness and appears to be reasonable and in the public interest as it continues to encourage growth while also protecting the town’s natural resources.”
The UDO also states that, “In designing the location of a proposed development on a parcel of property, the town in coordination with the property owner will consider the most suitable building sites on a given parcel of land to be those areas that will require the minimum alterations of the natural vegetation and topography to accommodate the proposed development project.”
The provision also states that, “Where vegetation must be removed for the building site(s), the most suitable site(s) shall be those that disturb the minimum number of healthy trees.”
Commissioners Tuesday night tabled for further discussion another UDO amendment to address concerns the builders and developers have expressed in recent months about the cost and time to meet a requirement that all stormwater management design plans must be professionally engineered.
Town staff met with the UDO Committee and other parties to determine if any amendments to these requirements could be made to expedite the permitting processes. The town planning board also received comments/concerns related to these requirements during its regular meeting in July.
The proposed amendment would remove the requirement for an engineer stormwater management plan unless the property is within a special flood hazard area.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
