Area nonprofits provide shelter, aid during winter weather

MOREHEAD CITY — With last weekend’s winter storm bringing brutal cold to the county, nonprofits serving homeless populations said they saw an influx of people seeking shelter and are prepared to serve as temperatures plummet.
“We had several men and women come into our homeless services during the storm and anticipate more if the weather turns bad (this weekend),” Hope Mission of Carteret County executive director Gene McLendon said Monday.
Currently, the men’s homeless shelter has six men and can take up to 15. The women’s homeless shelter was full as of Monday.
In addition to providing shelter, Hope Mission served soup, chili and other foods to those needing a hot meal. Plus, mission personnel gave out hats, gloves, coats and other items to assist people stay warm.
Mr. McLendon said Hope Mission welcomes donations to help meet the needs during the winter months.
“We’ve had a number of groups bring in food, extra blankets, coats and other clothing items,” he said. “The greatest need, as always, would be T-shirts, underclothing, socks, long Johns, etc.”
Those interested in donating winter clothing can bring them by the Hope Mission Thrift Store at 1205 Arendell St. or by the soup kitchen at 1410 Bridges St., both in Morehead City.
Family Promise of Carteret County executive director Sandy Hewitt said their day center shelter at 1500 Arendell St. also assisted families during the storm and stand ready to help, if needed.
“Family Promise was able to assist families and individuals in need due to the weather last weekend and if necessary we will do the same this weekend and throughout the winter when space is available,” she said.
Those wanting more information about Family Promise can call 252-222-0019.
County public information officer Nick Wilson said County Emergency Services did not open an emergency shelter during last weekend’s storm, but are prepared to do so if it’s needed.
“We do have a plan in place to open shelters if they become necessary,” he said. “Unfortunately, just like anything else we encourage everybody to think about safe places to go if the power goes out if they need to leave their home, but we strongly encourage to stay inside your home.”
In the event the county does open a shelter, they ask people to bring the following: clothing and toiletries for a couple of days, extra sleeping bags and blankets, sweatshirts, jackets, gloves, hats, snacks, medications, a phone charger and books or other forms of entertainment.
Mr. Wilson also encouraged people to sign in on the Citizen WebEOC account https://cc-gis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=ab5799fc3b114e4a94f61ca11af468da to learn about shelter openings, press releases and transportation conditions.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.