Pantry, church team up to distribute food to community

MOREHEAD CITY — Cars lined up Thursday morning on the ninth block of Bay Street and just kept coming.
Martha’s Mission Cupboard received 3,600 pounds of chicken and cheese and began handing out the free 10-pound boxes around 9:30 a.m. In two hours, the refrigerated truck was nearly half empty.
“It just lets you know people are in need,” said Waylon Bell, Morehead City First United Methodist Church director of youth outreach. “And we constantly need to make sure we take care of our neighbors. They may not look like they need help, but there are a lot of people who do need help in this community.”
Mr. Bell, who coordinated the volunteer effort Thursday, has been part of an outreach at FUMC that has fed more than 20,000 people over the past 17 weeks, beginning with the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It is needed,” he said. “More than people realize. We want to feed this community.”
Martha Bell, Martha’s Mission executive director, said she has seen the community step up during the pandemic.
“The donations have been unbelievable,” she said. “We’ve gotten so much, through PayPal, people writing checks, people bringing things to the door.”
Ms. Bell said the emergency food pantry is run solely by volunteers and looking for a new building because the nonprofit organization has outgrown the one at 901 Bay St.
“It’s great to see the blessing,” Ms. Bell said. “People are giving to us. You hear a lot of bad things in the world, but we are blessed. We are having a hard time keeping up with the ‘thank you’ notes. It’s a wonderful problem to have.”
Martha’s Mission provides food to between 300 and 350 families each month. It is open from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Gleaning for the World, a nonprofit based out of Virginia, provided the bounty of chicken and cheese Thursday and Ms. Bell showed up with about 30 volunteers to empty the truck and hand boxes to those in cars lined up on the street.
Dallas Whitewells was among those who drove up. She planned on delivering boxes to those in the community.
“This means a lot,” she said. “The financial situation is tough, people having children they can’t feed, and we have elderly people who need something to eat. This is a blessing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.