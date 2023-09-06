ATLANTIC BEACH — The Atlantic Beach Planning Board declined to make a recommendation to the town council Tuesday night on zoning text and map amendments related to the Causeway Small Area Management Plan.
The board, which has been discussing the plan off and on for several months, met in a special joint session with the town council in the town hall off Highway 58.
The zoning text amendments are specific to the Commercial Corridor (COR) zoning district. Amendments address allowed land uses, parking, site layout, architectural standards, signage and other issues.
Zoning map amendments include overlay zones within the COR zoning district related to the recommendations of the Causeway Small Area Plan.
Wednesday, after the meeting, Mayor Trace Cooper said he appreciated the wide-ranging discussion, and said only a couple of issues remain before the plan can be approved: parking and setbacks.
“You can’t solve one without the other,” he said. “We need to come up with a couple options for the planning board.”
But the mayor thinks the plan and the amendments will eventually be good for the town.
“The reason we’re doing this is we don’t want to lose our business district,” he said. “We’re already seeing that (along the causeway) by the (high-rise) bridge (to Morehead City).
“We’ve always had a good mix of commercial and residential in Atlantic Beach, and in citizen surveys, people have said they like that.”
The issue, though, is that developers these days know they can make more money short-term in residential development along the causeway. For example, the old Showboat Motel on the east side of the causeway has been torn down and residences are to be built.
Mayor Cooper said he understands that trend but doesn’t want to lose the mix.
“It’s not like we’re trying to ‘revitalize’ it,” he said. “I think there’s only one empty storefront in the district. We’ve got all kinds of things: wine shops, surf shops, clothing stores, even a vinyl record shop. I think it’s something cool. We’re just trying to keep it that way.”
The council in March 2022 selected Yard and Company, based in Cincinnati, and Stewart Planning to develop the plan for the causeway, which is the entrance to the heart of Atlantic Beach, at the foot of the high-rise bridge to Morehead City. It connects to West Fort Macon Road.
Yard & Company has worked on a vision document and Stewart Planning of North and South Carolina has worked on a design document.
The council began discussion of creating the plan during a retreat in 2021.
The purpose is to guide development along the town’s commercial corridor, which is primarily located along the Atlantic Beach Causeway and sections of Fort Macon Road (Highway 58), which runs from Fort Macon State Park in the east to the boundary with Pine Knoll Shores in the west, and to increase walkability and bikeability.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
