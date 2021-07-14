OTWAY — A black bear was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday morning in the Otway area.
The report for a collision between a vehicle and a bear on Harkers Island Road came in Wednesday morning sometime after 9 a.m. The N.C. Highway Patrol, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and Carteret County Animal Control Services responded to the call.
State Trooper Adam Collins told the News-Times he arrived on the scene at about 10 a.m. to find a blue Nissan passenger car had struck a black bear. He said the bear was dead, and the car had significant front end damage, with deployed airbags.
Two people were involved in the collision, Anita Lesane of Fayetteville, who was driving, and a passenger. Neither were injured and no charges were filed.
N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission district biologist Chris Kent said Animal Control Supervisor Lauren Anderson informed him of the incident. Mr. Kent said he’d instructed Ms. Anderson in taking biological samples from the animal’s remains.
The biologist said black bears getting hit by vehicles is a “pretty common occurrence” in his 12-county district that includes Carteret County.
“It’s not as common in Carteret County,” he said, “but further north in my 12-county district, it’s pretty common.”
According to Mr. Kent, bears are active in the summer because its mating season, and a lot of food is available. He reported there are 20 to 30 bears hit by vehicles each year in the district.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.