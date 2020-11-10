Local company donates to Family Promise

MOREHEAD CITY — Local real estate company Mary Cheatham King Real Estate donated $3,200 worth of personal care products and monetary donations to Family Promise of Carteret, which provides housing to homeless families.
The real estate company made the donation Nov. 4 on behalf of the 32 families it helped buy or sell homes for in September.
Family Promise currently houses a family of 10, including children ages 1-13, who need basic items like clothes, shoes and personal care products.
Along with a $1,600 donation to Family Promise for the family, the group provided an additional $1,000 donation to the nonprofit for general needs, numerous hygiene products and diapers.
“This family is in so much need and we are all extremely overwhelmed,” Family Promise Executive Director Sandy Giacobbi said. “These children have been through so much in their little lives.
“Family Promise is dedicated, along with folks like MCKRE, to help this family find sustainable housing, transportation, better paying jobs, and more... right down to the clothes and shoes they need,” she continued.
This recent donation was supplied by MCKRE Gives, an arm of MCKRE that works to give back to the community on behalf of every family the real estate team helps buy or sell a home on the Crystal Coast. Once a property closes, MCKRE donates $100 in that family’s name to the MCKRE Gives fund. The money from MCKRE Gives is then distributed back into the community each month based on need.
“We are so grateful that the support of our incredible clients enables us to help local folks in need. We’re hopeful that this month’s donation will provide a bit of comfort for these parents and their children through Family Promise” MCKRE owner Mary Cheatham King said.
To learn more about Family Promise, visit familypromise.org or visit their Facebook page at Family Promise of Carteret County. To learn more about MCKRE Gives, visit.marycheathamking.com/mckre-gives.
