MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College is offering free tuition and assistance with other costs for eligible students thanks to two grants the college received in May.
The college will provide two years of free tuition for eligible 2021 high school graduates as part of the Longleaf Commitment Grant, according to a press release issued Monday by CCC.
The governor’s office announced the grant initiative in May after the state experienced historic enrollment declines in North Carolina’s higher education system in 2020.
In addition, the college received approximately $1.6 million in federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Funding, or HEERF. All students are eligible to apply for HEERF funding upon enrollment in a degree and/or continuing education program.
HEERF funds can be applied to any portion of costs related to student attendance, including tuition, fees, books, uniforms and supplies related to their program or course. Students can also apply for funds to help cover the cost of childcare, housing, transportation and more.
As for the Longleaf Commitment Grant, the statewide program is available at all 58 community colleges beginning this fall with the goal of ensuring high school students do not fall out of the education pipeline. High school students may be eligible to receive this grant for tuition and fees toward a degree or to attain transfer credit.
“This opportunity will greatly benefit high school students with limited financial resources and who may not have otherwise been able to attend college,” the press release states. “The Longleaf Commitment Grant is a strong message to high school students that college is attainable even during such challenging times.”
Full-time, eligible students are guaranteed to receive $700 to $2,800 per year for two years. Part-time students may receive a partial award. The grant program ends at the conclusion of the 2023 spring semester.
Eligible students for the grant must:
- Graduate from a North Carolina high school in 2021.
- Be a state resident for tuition purposes.
- Be a first-time college student (Career & College Promise and early/middle college high school students are eligible).
- Enroll in a curriculum program during the 2021-22 academic year.
- Enroll in at least six credit hours per semester.
- Complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid for 2021-22.
- Have an expected family contribution (EFC) from $0 to $15,000.
- Renew FAFSA for the 2022-23 academic year and meet the satisfactory academic progress requirements of the college.
To get started, applicants need to complete the North Carolina Residency Determination Service, apply for admission at CCC and complete the FASFA. There is not a separate Longleaf Commitment Grant application, as consideration for funding is automatic once the FAFSA is filed and college verification is completed.
Eligible students will receive an award letter from the CCC financial aid office. Award letters to be send in July.
To be eligible for HEERF funds, students:
- Do not need to be Title IV eligible.
- Do not need to complete a FAFSA.
- Can be on financial aid suspension.
- Can be enrolled in seated and/or online courses.
- Can be enrolled in a degree program or continuing education course.
- Can be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident, refugee, asylum seeker, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipient, other DREAMer or similar undocumented student.
Additionally, these funds can be used toward prior student account balances incurred after March 13, with consent.
To enroll at CCC or apply for Higher Education Emergency Relief Funding visit carteret.edu/learnlocal.
For more information, contact student services at 252-222-6060.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.