Editor's note: This article was updated at 6:18 p.m. April 3, 2020, to add additional information from the town regarding implementation of the checkpoint and second homeowners.
BEAUFORT — Beginning Sunday, residents and those doing essential business will only be able to enter the town via Turner Street at Highway 70, where police will implement a checkpoint later in the week.
According to a Friday afternoon release from the town, the Beaufort Police Department will operate an identification checkpoint on Turner Street, which will be the only entrance to the town beginning Sunday. The town clarified later Friday the checkpoint would be implemented later in the week of April 5-11.
All adult passengers in a vehicle will need to provide a driver’s license or military ID with a Carteret County address to enter the town.
“A pass system is in place and Beaufort residents and essential employees are being issued entry passes. We ask that these passes are held to the window on whichever side of the vehicle an officer approaches from,” the town said in the release.
Vehicle occupants are asked to leave their windows rolled up unless asked to do otherwise by officers.
The pass must be presented alongside a valid driver’s license or military ID.
“Entry into Beaufort will not be permitted without these forms of identification,” the town said in its release.
According to town officials, businesses are being contacted about delivery drivers, essential employees will receive passes from their employer and full-time residents will receive their passes at the address listed on their utility bill.
“In the event an employee has not received their pass in time and does not have a valid NC Drivers License or Military ID with a Carteret County address, they can show their driver’s license and an identification badge and/or paycheck stub from their employer,” the town said in the release.
Passes for residents are only being distributed to property owners with a Beaufort mailing address.
“You must physically be in Beaufort to receive this pass. At this time, entry to non-county residents is not permitted if you are not already here,” the town said.
Those who reside at rental complexes where water bills are handled by the property will get passes from property management, according to the release.
Questioned about passengers who might not have a driver’s license or military ID, officials said officers will have some discretion.
“We understand there will be instances where someone does not have an ID. An example is our elderly residents. These will be handled on a case-by-case basis,” Public Information Officer Rachel Johnson said. “Some will be turned away.”
In the release, the town specified second homeowners will not be allowed to enter unless they were already in Beaufort prior to 5 p.m. Tuesday.Those in Beaufort to care for a resident or have another circumstance not discussed can email entrypass@beaufortnc.org for additional information. The email is being monitored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.