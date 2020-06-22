Public comment on Beaufort budget proposal continues through Tuesday afternoon

BEAUFORT — Though no one spoke during the formal public hearing on Beaufort’s fiscal 2020-21 budget held via Zoom Monday, residents and others still have time to make their voices heard.
In accordance with state law, the town will accept written public comment on the $13.2 million tax-and-spend plan through roughly 4 p.m. Tuesday. To submit a comment, email Town Clerk Michele Davis at m.davis@beaufortnc.org.
Town Manager John Day unveiled the proposal earlier this month, recommending $9.16 million in general fund expenditures and $4.65 million in utility fund expenditures.
Overall, 53% of the expenditures in the proposal goes to public services, 32% to fire and police, 10% to general government and 5% to planning.
The manager’s proposal balances the budget at an ad valorem property tax rate of 40.68 cents per $100 of assessed value, with a $122,500 reserve fund appropriation to cover an anticipated sales tax revenue shortfall due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and subsequent shutdown, and money to complete the update of the town’s Coastal Area Management Act land-use plan.
The tax rate for fiscal 2019-20 is 46 cents. The 2020-21 proposal reflects the countywide property revaluation, which resulted in a revenue-neutral rate of 39.21 cents for Beaufort.
During a budget work session Monday, commissioners reviewed three more options with higher tax rates than the manager’s plan. All three lay out spending as part of the town’s five-year budgeting plan.
The first, at a 43.68-cents-per-$100 of assessed value rate, would eliminate a proposed $122,500 fund balance appropriation in the coming fiscal year; reduce the fiscal 2021-22 fund balance appropriation by $389,368; provide $100,398 in the coming year for vehicle replacement and reduce the five-year shortfall to $295,000; fund the remainder of the update to the Unified Development Ordinance ($82,500) next fiscal year; and increase the general fund balance as a percentage of expenditures in the next five fiscal years.
Mr. Day said this proposal and the two others presented Monday give the town an opportunity to make up the anticipated $120,000 funding shortfall due to not instituting paid parking for the summer 2020 season.
“A plan like this, or any of the other two scenarios, will allow us to use fund balance to pay for that shortfall by eliminating this fund balance that was appropriated,” he told commissioners.
A second scenario, at 43.68 cents, would also eliminate the proposed fund balance appropriation for next year, provide the same amount for vehicles and reduce the five-year shortfall, cover the remaining cost of the UDO, add debt service money to pay for borrowing $3.2 million for roadwork and increase the general fund balance as a percentage of expenditures for the next three years.
Mr. Day said funneling the additional funds for roadwork debt repayment would eliminate the possibility in his proposed five-year plan to borrow or invest in capital projects like a new police station or public works building.
“You may recall in the proposed budget, one of the critical issues that I raised was the possibility of taking on some of the delayed capital projects in that fifth year (fiscal 2024-25) if the tax rate remains unchanged in that next revaluation,” Mr. Day noted. “...In this scenario, that no longer is a possibility because that funding is going toward that additional street work here.”
The third scenario discussed Monday, with the rate remaining at 46 cents per $100 of property value, would eliminate the fund balance for fiscals 2020-21 and 2021-22, fund $336,522 in the coming year for vehicle replacement, increase the fiscal 2021-22 vehicle outlay by $58,961 and eliminate the five-year shortfall, fund debt service to borrow $4.4 million for roadwork and increase the fund balance as a percentage of the general fund in fiscal years 2021-22 through 2024-25.
This scenario, Mr. Day said, could make additional funds available to support $2.2 million in borrowing for other capital projects if the board opted to do so.
All three scenarios and respective five-year plans can be found, alongside the manager’s proposal, online at beaufortnc.org/finance/page/budgets.
Commissioners gave no indication during their Monday meeting which of the four proposals, if any, they preferred and made few comments.
The board is set to consider adopting the budget during a budget work session at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Contact Jackie Starkey at 252-726-7081, ext. 225; email jackie@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @jackieccnt.
