EMERALD ISLE – Local business owners, Brandon and Elizabeth Shepard of Shepard Barbecue in Emerald Isle, have an exciting opportunity to cook among Guy Fieri and his Smokehouse crew at the nation’s largest country music festival, Stagecoach, in California on April 28-30.
A recent conversation with the local business owners reveals their history with the business, their story and their upcoming gig at Stagecoach.
Brandon and Elizabeth have been running Shepard Barbecue since November 2020 and have been ecstatic and grateful about their growth and opportunities. What started as a juice-bar concept in Swansboro ended as a full-time switch to barbecue cooking. Brandon, who comes from a heritage of barbecue cooking, knew that it was something he’s immensely familiar and comfortable with.
The couple met in the restaurant business and have been together now for nearly 10 years and have a 5-year-old daughter who has grown up in the business. Shepard Barbecue is Brandon’s passion, and he runs the food side of things while Elizabeth happily handles customer service.
Last year, the couple were featured on an episode of Guy Fieri’s TV show "Triple D," also known as "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives" that averages about 675,000 viewers per episode. But as the show was aired during the businesses’ offseason, the owners weren’t expecting a large impact. The turnout ended up sustaining them through the winter.
Elizabeth explains, “We naively did not think that 'Triple D' would have that large of an impact in our offseason. But it heavily sustained us. Because of the show, it was like our busiest summer days in the middle of December. It really did give us a great push through the winter.”
The invite to be featured on the show was a whirlwind, according to Brandon. It wasn’t an opportunity they had ever expected to receive, especially as the business is only 3 years old.
“One day we were literally going to Lowe's Hardware to get supplies for the business, and the next day, we’re getting an email from 'Triple D,' asking if we want to be on the show," said Brandon. "We thought it was a scam. After we researched the name and the guys associated with it, everything checked out.”
Getting on the show came from the love and support from the business’s customers from online referrals and reviews. Elizabeth explained that the first step to getting on a show like "Triple D" on the Food Network comes from customers and their constant referrals online.
“Once there’s so many reviews and referrals, they go into a different database where the show can start looking into you," she explained. "'Triple D' was a direct reflection of our customers. They have been the most overwhelmingly supportive and gracious community and have really become our family.”
The Shepards were pleased beyond measure from working with Guy and only had positive things to say about the experience.
“When Guy was here, he genuinely loved our food," said Elizabeth. "Then he asked if we’d cater for his family reunion, and when we finished with that gig, he invited us to sit at his family table and proceeded to spend the next four hours with us. He gave Brandon such great connections, feedback and insight. We never would have imagined how gracious he is. His whole family is. It’s been a great experience.”
“Guy Fieri has been one of the best people you can meet, celebrity wise," Brandon added. "He’s exactly what you get. He’s a very nice guy and does what he can for the community, as well as who he comes into direct contact with.”
This April, Shepard Barbecue will be cooking at the nation’s largest country music festival, and Brandon will get to cook with several pitmasters he’s been inspired by.
“Everything lined up at the right time for us," said Elizabeth. "So, whatever we could do to get to the next level, we’d do it.”
Brandon’s energy toward the subject resembled a dream come true.
“Stagecoach is a massive festival – it’s a lot bigger than we expected, and a lot farther than we expected to be at this point," he said. "To know that we’ve put in this work, and then the customers choose to come to us and not only see, but appreciate the work we’ve put into it, that’s the reason we’re on the trajectory we’re on.”
The Shepards' goals with the business don’t stop there, though. Brandon feels it crucial to give back to the community that has supported him and his wife for the last three years. He feels blessed to be able to be in an area like Emerald Isle.
“Anything the community does to make the area better, they’re doing it," he said. "So being able to fall in line with that behavior has helped them welcome us and support us by tenfold. We think that’s why people have felt so connected with us too.”
Since Shepard Barbecue doesn’t use any gas-assist in cooking and their cookers are all off-set, Brandon loads the smokers every half hour during the 12–16-hour workday. It’s no secret that he puts his heart and soul into what he does.
“As long as I can do something that I love doing and make a living with it, and if I can keep building with the community, that’s all I need," he said. "We just want to sell really good food. And we want people to understand where we come from. This is a business that was built on passion and hard work, and a love for what we do. This has never been done just to turn a dollar. Everything we do is all for the community aspect. Everybody that comes in, we’re so appreciative of.”
Elizabeth reiterated that thought: “We want people to understand that we’re a true, all-wood smoked barbecue restaurant, and what we have for the day is what we have. When it’s gone, it’s gone, so come early because our food is the one thing that you can’t be on island time for. We don’t take over-the-phone or preorders. It is first come, first serve, and sometimes our product goes super-fast. But we love what we do, and we love and appreciate our community and those who choose to come eat with us. We always appreciate feedback and interaction.”
The Shepards believe it is important to source their meat and various menu products locally, since it makes such a difference in the food and experience itself. They source their pork from Cheshire Pork out of Goldsboro, a family-owned business that produces a heritage breed pork product. As beef isn’t as readily available in the area, they source prime briskets through a provider. But whenever they can source something locally, they do.
The couple is immensely appreciative of where they are in their business venture and look forward to whatever might be next.
“My favorite part of this business is having great people behind us and the constant interactions with customers," said Brandon. "Barbecue has always been the kind of thing everyone can do. It's cool to share stories and this history with people, especially where it just doesn’t matter who you are. We’re all familiar with what this is.”
Shepard Barbecue is located at 7801 Emerald Drive in Emerald Isle. Hours of operation are Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until they are sold out of barbecue. The business is closed Sunday through Tuesday.
