PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The U.S. Coast Guard temporarily relieved Capt. Matthew Baer from command of Coast Guard Sector North Carolina, on June 20.
Rear Adm. Shannon Gilreath, Fifth Coast Guard District commander, temporarily relieved Baer due to a loss of confidence in his ability to effectively command the sector, pending an administrative investigation and final determination, according to a press release issued by the Coast Guard.
Cmdr. Courtney Sergent temporarily assumed the position of sector commander to maintain unit operations.
Baer has been temporarily reassigned to the Fifth Coast Guard District headquarters in Portsmouth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.