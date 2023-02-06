MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Fire Department responded Sunday afternoon to a residential apartment fire at King’s Terrace Apartment on Treatment Plant Road in Morehead City.
According to the Morehead City FD Facebook page, one of the multi-family units sustained considerable damage with the fire contained to a single building. All occupants were safe with no injuries reported.
Morehead City Fire Chief Courtney Wade said he was coordinating with American Red Cross partners to support displaced families.
The initial cause of the fire is under investigation.
Atlantic Beach and Beaufort fire departments provided mutual aid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.