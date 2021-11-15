Carteret County cuts back COVID-19 updates to 3 per week as metrics improve

CARTERET COUNTY — Due to consistent and improved COVID-19 metrics countywide, Carteret officials announced beginning this week, the health department will reduce the frequency of COVID-19 updates to three per week.
The county had been releasing the updates via social media each weekday, except for holidays, by posting case counts, hospitalizations and other COVID metrics. The same information will continue to be reported, but will only be released Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays going forward.
“With the holidays quickly approaching, It’s important we remain vigilant and stay mindful that COVID-19 still exists within the community,” health officials wrote in Monday’s update. “Let's continue to slow the spread, Carteret County.”
The county reported 20 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total confirmed since March 2020 up to 8,646. Active cases went down by six since Friday to 69, while recovered cases increased to 8,484. To date, 93 people in Carteret County have died from COVID-19, the latest of which was reported Friday.
The number of hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City was unchanged since Friday with three patients reportedly undergoing care as of Monday afternoon. Of those, all three are reportedly not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
To make an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine through the County Health Department, call 252-728-8550, option 2. The vaccines are free and available to everyone 5 years of age and up, with pediatric doses available for children 5 to 11 years old.
