NEWPORT - The conclusion of a quasi-judicial hearing was reached Thursday during a regularly scheduled council meeting at Newport Town Hall.
Members of the council voted unanimously in favor of allowing infrastructure to be built to allow two access points from Highway 70 to a parcel of land that will soon become the site of Smithfield's Chicken 'N Bar-B-Q restaurant.
The land under discussion is a wooded area on the southeast corner of Roberts Road and Highway 70 intersection.
The parcel is currently zoned for commercial use and is the only piece of land at the intersection that does not already have an established ingress and egress onto Highway 70.
As part of the judicial process, representatives of the restaurant chain provided town council with substantial research on the scope of the project, vetted by authorities such as the Department of Transportation and civil engineers from Tidewater Associates of Cedar Point.
The council reviewed the evidence, along with input from public stakeholders who may be affected by the construction. Following testimony, council members were provided an opportunity to ask questions to either side.
The hearing Thursday was a continuation from a Nov. 29 meeting, where the conditional zoning requested by Newport First LLC was initially opposed by local business owner Jim Hibbs.
Hibbs' property is directly south of the proposed site of the restaurant and has a driveway near where one of the access points will be made. Hibbs raised concerns that the construction would be too close to his driveway and would create unsafe conditions for his own access off of Highway 70.
On Thursday, Eric Remington, a lawyer of the Ward and Smith Firm of New Bern, argued on behalf of his client, Newport First LLC, providing evidence that proved his client's plan was within acceptable boundaries.
Remington also said the infrastructure also fell within the scope of the town's Coastal Area Management Act Land Use Plan.
Actually, what this does is it creates a much safer situation, because of the fact that if you don't follow that access, everything from this property has to go out on Roberts Road," said Remington. "So, one of the things to make this area safer would be to allow this driveway permit to go forward and to approve it. There are no other reasonable alternatives for this property."
Hibbs was not present at the meeting Thursday to provide a counterargument and the council voted unanimously to allow the construction of new turning lanes and access roads.
Following the hearing, the town board continued its regularly scheduled meeting and approved council meeting minutes of Nov. 10 and 21, department reports and tax adjustments.
The board also selected The East Group engineering firm to assist the town with water and wastewater inventory grants totalling $230,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.