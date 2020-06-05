EMERALD ISLE — It’s been six months since town police charged Patrick Keith-Reich Whitley of Havelock with first-degree murder and felony arson in connection with the Jan. 9 death of Carl Eugene Jones Jr. of Newport in a house at 107 Melanie St.
Mr. Whitley has an appearance set for Friday, June 12 in Carteret County
District Court in Beaufort, but has not yet been indicted, so the case will not head to Carteret County Superior Court and a trial right away.
“He will have a court date in District Court every month until the case is indicted and moved to Superior Court, where it will be heard,” Emerald Isle Police Chief Tony Reese said Wednesday in an email response to a question about progress in the case. “That is standard procedure for all felony offenses.”
Chief Reese said the grand jury meets once a month to determine whether to indict those charged, “so there is a line.
“Once we turn the case over … for prosecution, we are essentially a witness and all decisions regarding the case are made by them.”
After the case is indicted by the grand jury, Chief Reese said, “it is transferred from District Court to Superior Court, where it will be placed on the Administrative calendar where it will remain (with a monthly court date) until it is placed on the trial calendar by the District Attorney for trial or plea.”
Scott Thomas, district attorney for Carteret, Craven and Pamlico counties, said Thursday the case will go to the grand jury as soon as he receives the final autopsy report on Mr. Jones from the state medical examiner and the final report from the town police department.
“I can’t say when that will happen, because our office doesn’t control the (timing of the) autopsy release, but it will be soon,” the district attorney said.
If the grand jury indicts Mr. Whitley, Mr. Thomas’s office will offer the accused a plea, and if an agreement is not reached, the case will head for trial in Carteret County Superior Court, he said.
Even then, it’s a slow process, as the defense and prosecution would have to prepare their cases.
Mr. Whitley, then 25, was charged after Mr. Jones’ body was found in a burning house in January.
He was taken into custody without incident in Corpus Christi, Texas, the same month by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Service and the Corpus Christi Police Department.
He waived extradition and has been in Carteret County jail in Beaufort with no bond since Feb. 5.
Town police Feb. 6 released a statement that said Mr. Whitley and the victim had known each other for more than a year.
Additionally, police said, on the night of the shooting, Mr. Whitley asked the victim to come to the home under the pretext of paying Mr. Jones money he owed him for work.
“Mr. Whitley had animus toward Mr. Jones for reasons that we are not willing to disclose at this time,” the statement added. “Mr. Whitley has admitted to shooting the victim and then setting the house on fire to hide the fact that he had killed Mr. Jones.”
The investigation and arrest were collaborative efforts involving the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, Mr. Thomas and other local, state and federal agencies.
Emerald Isle police initially reported Jan. 10 that Mr. Jones was found dead Jan. 9 dead after police and fire department personnel responded to a report of a structure fire.
Chief Reese said a few days later, the town received a 911 hang-up call that night about 8:30 p.m. and dispatched officers to the location. On the way there, he said, they were able to reach the caller, who said there might be a body in the home.
When emergency personnel arrived on scene, the residence was fully engulfed and firefighters worked into the early morning hours to extinguish the blaze.
