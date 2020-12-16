BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education, by a 5-2 vote Wednesday afternoon, approved having students attend school remotely Jan. 6-18 after returning from Christmas break.
Students will return to the current calendar Tuesday, Jan. 19, under the motion approved by the school board in a special meeting at the administration building in Beaufort. The move to remote-only is to prevent a spike in COVID-19 cases following Christmas break.
The current calendar has elementary students attending in-person five days a week and middle and high school students attending two days in-person and three days virtually.
This is a developing report.
