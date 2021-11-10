Cape Carteret board wants new ordinance to manage stormwater, flooding

CAPE CARTERET — Following up on numerous conversations in recent months, Cape Carteret commissioners agreed by consensus to ask the town planning board to begin working on a new stormwater management ordinance.
The proposal came from outgoing Commissioner Mike King during the board’s monthly meeting Monday in town hall and virtually via GoToMeeting. He suggested the planning board discuss the idea and eventually come back to the commission with a recommendation.
Commissioner Steve Martin said town manager Zach Steffey has the credentials to work on such an ordinance, and Mr. Steffey agreed he has the training through classes he has taken and certifications he has obtained.
“I can prepare a draft” for the planning board to consider, Mr. Steffey said.
He has a master’s degree in public administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is certified as a planner by the American Institute of Certified Planners. He also is a certified zoning official through the N.C. Association of Zoning Officials.
The town board’s decision comes as the town is working with a consulting firm to update its state-required Coastal Area Management Act land-use plan and is also working with a Virginia-based engineering firm, Dewberry, on a study to help the town prioritize and address flooding problems in various areas, including Star Hill and along and near Anita Forte and Neptune drives.
Speaking during the commission’s August meeting, Mr. Steffey said the study is funded by a $30,000 state resiliency planning grant awarded to Cape Carteret earlier this year. The August meeting was less than a week after a series of rainstorms left some areas severely flooded and residents had to pump water out of their yards for days.
During the August meeting, Mr. Steffey said he believes the study will give the town the ability to prioritize projects.
At the town’s fall festival Saturday, a representative of Dewberry was on hand to get comments from those attending, as was a representative of the N.C. Division of Coastal Management, which oversees and enforces CAMA regulations and must eventually approve the land-use plan update. The goal is to finish the plan for state approval in 2022.
The town would add new stormwater rules to its recently completed unified development ordinance.
Mr. King noted during the meeting Monday stormwater was the most discussed issue leading up to the Nov. 2 municipal election.
Mr. Martin was reelected, and two new commissioners, Cameron Watts and Charlie Morgan, also got seats on the commission, replacing Commissioner Jim Nalitz and Mr. King. Mr. Watts is currently on the planning board, and commissioners will have to appoint someone to fill that seat when he’s sworn in as a commissioner.
Mr. King also suggested the town work with the N.C. Coastal Federation and other organizations to get ideas for the ordinance, such as how and where to put in catch basins and swales.
The town public works department has been cleaning out drainage ditches this year, but commissioners and Mr. Steffey know that won’t be enough to solve the most serious stormwater and flooding problems in town.
The hard part, officials have said, is finding funds to address those big issues.
