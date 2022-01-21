Division of Marine Fisheries seeks observer reports of cold-stunned spotted seatrout

MOREHEAD CITY — The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries reminds Carteret County fishermen and others to report any cold-stunned spotted seatrout they may see in North Carolina coastal waters.
As of Wednesday, no cold stun events have been reported yet this winter, but the DMF said in its reminder conditions during or following the imminent winter storm may cause one or more to occur in coastal creeks and bays. During the winter, spotted seatrout move to relatively shallow creeks and rivers, where they can be vulnerable to cold stun events.
“Cold stun events have the potential to occur when there is a sudden drop in temperature or during prolonged periods of cold weather, making fish so sluggish that they can be harvested by hand,” the division said.
Many fish that are stunned die from the cold or fall prey to birds and other predators. Studies suggest that cold stun events can have a significant negative impact on spotted seatrout populations.
Spotted seatrout cold stun events can be reported at any time to the N.C. Marine Patrol at 1-800-682-2632 or during regular business hours to DMF biologist Jason Rock by calling 252-808-8091 or by email Jason.Rock@ncdenr.gov.
Observers reporting a spotted seatrout cold stun event should provide the specific location, date and time the cold stun was observed, along with their contact information.
Under the N.C. Spotted Seatrout Fishery Management Plan, if a significant cold stun event occurs, the DMF will close all spotted seatrout harvest within a management area until the following spring. A significant cold stun event within a management area is determined by assessing the size and scope of the event, and evaluating water temperatures to determine if triggers of 5 degrees Celsius (41 degrees Fahrenheit) at eight consecutive days and 3 degrees Celsius (37.4 degrees Fahrenheit) during a consecutive 24-hour period are met.
Data loggers are deployed statewide to continuously measure water temperatures in coastal rivers and creeks that are prone to cold stuns. Closing harvest allows fish that survive the cold stun event the chance to spawn in the spring before harvest reopens. Peak spotted seatrout spawning occurs from May to June.
Under N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission rules, the spotted seatrout season automatically closes in inland waters when it closes in adjacent coastal waters.
