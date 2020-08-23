NC fisheries managers consider shellfish lease limits

MOREHEAD CITY — State fisheries managers are looking into shellfish leases to decide if acreage limits are needed.
The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission met for its regular meeting Thursday and Friday via webinar. During the meeting, the commission discussed the issue of shellfish leases in state waters.
After deliberation, the commission unanimously directed the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries to study the concentrations of leases in water bodies and come up with recommendations based on potential user conflicts.
DMF Director Steve Murphey gave a presentation to the commission on shellfish leases in state waters during the meeting. Mr. Murphey said state statutes direct the MFC and DMF to promote shellfish aquaculture and to balance aquaculture leases with other public trust water uses, such as recreational and commercial fishing.
“As this (aquaculture) industry grows, the amount of cultured shellfish (harvested) outweighs wild-caught,” Mr. Murphey said. “It’s a good thing for North Carolina and the people growing it, but it’s becoming a problem in some areas.”
According to Mr. Murphey, lease siting is leading to conflicts between public trust water users. Many lease applicants are siting leases near where they live and waters frequented by other users. In Bogue Sound, neighboring waterfront property owners were applying for adjacent leases in recent years, to the point it led to a moratorium on leases in the sound.
Mr. Murphey said as of Thursday, of the 1,525,151.37 acres of state water bodies, 1,895.41 acres are occupied by shellfish leases. While the amount of acres isn’t large, Mr. Murphey said this doesn’t take into account areas that aren’t open to leasing.
He also said some lease applicants have tried to site leases in places inconvenient to other users.
“We’ve had issues were people try to site on the back of (sound side) beaches,” he said. “We’ve gone to court over some of them.”
MFC Chairman Rob Bizzell said the shellfish lease situation is “a good example of the rule of unintended consequences.”
“When we began leasing aquaculture, we had no idea it would happen to this extent,” he said. “This will be a significant problem for the general public for years to come.”
To address the need to balance user access to public trust waters, the commission directed the DMF to provide the results of a study on lease concentrations and recommendations on acreage limits for specific water bodies at the regular MFC meeting in February 2021.
