Area residents petition for traffic light at Newport intersection

NEWPORT — A petition requesting traffic lights at a Highway 70 intersection has gained more 1,280 signatures.
The petition began shortly after an accident occurred at the intersection of East Chatham Street and Highway 70 in Newport.
Town Police Chief Keith Lewis said at 7:15 a.m. Oct. 20, officials responded to a two-car collision. One of the drivers was a juvenile who was severely injured. According to the law enforcement report, one vehicle failed to yield the right-of-way while attempting to cross Highway 70 West and was struck in the side, causing the vehicle traveling along Highway 70 West to roll over before coming to a stop upright.
Shortly after, a petition began online on SumOfUs.org, an online community petition platform, requesting Carteret County officials pursue installing traffic lights at the intersection.
As of Monday, the petition has received 1,282 signatures. According to the website, SumOfUs member Shannon Walley started the petition.
“I want to decrease the number of accidents at the intersection,” Ms. Walley said on the petition page.
Chief Lewis said he’s not certain a traffic light would help prevent accidents at the intersection however. He said this is partly due to the intersection not being configured as a four-way crossing and also partly due to collision statistics in the area.
Chief Lewis said in 2019, there were seven traffic collisions at the intersection of Highway 70 and East Chatham Street. In comparison, there were 14 collisions at the intersection of Hibbs Road and Highway 70 and 21 collisions at the intersection of Roberts Road and Highway 70.
“Both of those intersections have traffic lights,” the chief said.
He stressed it’s important for drivers to know vehicles traveling on the highway have the right-of-way at that intersection.
While the petition is being made to county officials, Carteret County Board of Commissioners Chairperson Bill Smith said the county has no involvement with the roads or traffic matters and any requests involving state highways would need to be made by Newport officials to the N.C. Department of Transportation.
Newport Mayor Dennis Barber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.