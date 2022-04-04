CARTERET COUNTY - The Food Waste and Recovery Program (FWR) of Carteret’s Food and Health Council is holding its Spring Holidays Food Drive April 1-14 to support county food pantries. Several county businesses have offered to keep a donation box to which shoppers may donate food.
Shoppers are encouraged to bring or buy canned or boxed food, sugar, oil, rice, children’s snacks, paper and cleaning goods to donate, or just clear out their own pantries of good, unused food.
Last year, the FWR Program distributed over 16,000 pounds of food to county pantries during 2021.
The following businesses are participating in the Spring Food Drive:
Beaufort: Piggy Wiggly, Beaufort Drug Store, Coastal Community Market, Salty Catch Seafood, Cru Coffee Shop, Dollar General, Brasserie Café and Turner Street Market.
Morehead City: Williams Hardware, CMAST at Carteret Community College, Dollar General, Sweet Beans Coffee Shop, Reed’s Café and Tienda Mexicana.
Newport: IGA (Highway 24) and Stable Grounds Coffee Shop.
Atlantic Beach: Food Lion.
Otway and Sea Level: Dollar General.
Havelock: Coastal Friendly Pharmacy.
Those who want to donate but are unable to shop may contact FWR for assistance. For more information, to offer food, make a financial donation or volunteer time, call or text 919-219-9840 or go to www.facebook.com/CarteretFoodandHealthCouncil
