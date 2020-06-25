Atlantic Beach police chief speaks to council about use of force

ATLANTIC BEACH — In the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn., Atlantic Beach Police Chief Jeff Harvey told town officials and the public his officers follow official guidelines on using force.
The town council met for its regular meeting Monday in the town hall boardroom and online via Zoom. During the meeting, Chief Harvey reviewed his department’s use of force policy at the request of Mayor Trace Cooper.
“This is something I asked the chief to put together in the wake of Minneapolis and what’s happened in the rest of the country,” Mayor Cooper said, referring to the death of Mr. Floyd on May 25. According to news reports, Mr. Floyd died while in police custody when now-former officer Derek Chauvin pinned him to the ground and kneeled on his neck.
Mr. Floyd’s death has spurred public outcry in towns and cities throughout the country, resulting in peaceful protests and civil unrest.
Mayor Cooper said there haven’t nbeen any complaints about the Atlantic Beach Police Department’s behavior, but he saw Monday’s meeting as an opportunity to “get ahead of things.”
Chief Harvey said every ABPD officer, like those throughout the state, goes through basic law enforcement training, which includes rules regarding the use of force. The chief said officers are allowed by law to use force at their discretion, but they’re directed to use “escalating force.” This means they start out with non-violent measures to respond to a threat, then step up the measures from there.
“We’re judged by what a reasonable officer would do in a given situation,” Chief Harvey said. “Things can escalate to lethal force in less than a second.”
All uses of physical force must be reported, according to Chief Harvey, including displaying weapons as a warning. The chief said officers are trained to use “whatever force is necessary to subdue the subject, but once they’re in custody, you release them.”
As of Monday, no protests have been held in Atlantic Beach. However, Chief Harvey said studies have shown meeting with protest organizers prior to an event can help prevent violence.
“Meeting with the organizers of these protests, letting them know what we expect of them and what they expect of us helps get ahead of things,” the chief said. “It lets us tell them there are general statues we can fall back on to protect people.”
Chief Harvey stressed his department has a policy that if an officer sees another officers doing something wrong, they stop the offending officer. All ABPD patrol officers also use body cams while on duty.
Mayor Cooper spoke favorably about the police department and its relations with the general public.
“I’ve never lacked confidence in our police department,” the mayor said. “When you see problems in other towns, it makes you appreciate what we have.”
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
