Morehead City looks to Rotary Park for future dog park location

MOREHEAD CITY — With additional grants secured to help fund the project, the city is eyeing Rotary Park as the future location for the city’s first dog park.
The Morehead City Council discussed the dog park at its monthly workshop meeting Tuesday morning. Councilmember David Horton requested it be added to the agenda after he and some other council members scoped out the potential location with Morehead City Parks and Recreation Director Jerry Riggs and all agreed it seemed like a good spot.
“There’s plenty of parking there, there’s bathrooms, garbage cans, it’s already basic,” he said. “The only thing we really need would be a fence and a few other items.”
Rotary Park is part of the Morehead City sports complex, which also includes the nearby Big Rock Stadium, and is located off Mayberry Loop Road near N 20th Street. It features play equipment, soccer fields, picnic shelters, restrooms and other park amenities. The area officials have identified as the potential location for a dog park is a section of open grassy space toward the rear of the park property near the walking trail, just behind the parking lot.
A dog park has been on the city council’s radar for several years now, but the conversation took off in December with the news the Carteret County Association of REALTORS had awarded the city a $1,500 grant for construction of a dog park. The Brandt Animal Foundation recently awarded the city an additional $5,000 grant for the same purpose.
The council had previously considered Piney Park as the site of the new amenity, but several members thought it was too small and too close to the road, among other qualms. Mr. Horton suggested Rotary Park, so Mr. Riggs checked it out.
The rough plan, Mr. Riggs said, is to enclose a 100-by-100-foot section of land within a fence, with separate areas for large and small dogs. The city would also add some benches, waste stations and other basic amenities for an estimated cost of around $10,000. If the park proves popular, Mr. Horton said the city could consider expanding it in the future.
Mayor Jerry Jones said while he did not object to the proposed location, he thought the newly formed parks and recreation advisory committee would be tackling that as one of its first tasks. He said he felt the council had gone behind his back to pick the location, as he was not aware of the proposition until Tuesday.
“I think it’s a great place, but I’m worried about the process,” Mayor Jones said. “…As a rule, as a team, as a council, we try to include everybody on things.”
The council members defended themselves, saying Mayor Jones was absent from a recent meeting when the topic was brought up again, and they didn’t intentionally leave him out of the decision. The council members all indicated they felt Rotary Park would be a good pick for the dog park.
“It’s another one of those projects that we have been talking about it and talking about it, and we wanted to move forward with it,” Councilmember George Ballou said. “We’ve got the money, we’ve got the property, what else is there to talk about?”
