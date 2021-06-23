Health officials encourage vaccination after ‘increased levels’ of virus detected in Beaufort wastewater

BEAUFORT — Carteret County health officials and the town of Beaufort have asked residents and visitors to adhere to public health guidelines and seek the COVID-19 vaccine in the wake of “increased levels” of SARS-CoV-2 detected in town wastewater in the last two weeks.
The detection is the result of work piloted by Dr. Rachel Noble of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Institute of Marine Sciences through the N.C. Wastewater Monitoring Network. Two Carteret County towns, Beaufort and Newport, are participating in the initial monitoring program.
SARS-CoV-2 is the highly transmissible and pathogenic coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
“This data serves as a reminder to stay vigilant as the virus is still a threat,” county health officials and Beaufort staff said in a joint release Tuesday evening. “The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the Beaufort area has not increased recently, but fewer people are seeking testing statewide.”
The Beaufort wastewater treatment site has been monitored for COVID-19 since January. As Dr. Noble told the News-Times earlier this spring, the area, at the time, had very generally been experiencing a “plateau” in terms of the concentration of viral particles, with a low amount of the virus in wastewater and relatively few confirmed cases compared to the start of 2021.
Now, officials are alerting to an increase. In the Tuesday release, they cautioned “viral particles can be detected in wastewater before increases in case counts or hospitalizations. This means that monitoring wastewater at treatment plants can provide an early warning of disease increase in a community.”
The town and County Health Department encourage residents 12 years and older to seek the free COVID-19 vaccine to help curb the spread of severe cases in the community. To make an appointment for a vaccination or to check local providers, visit myspot.nc.gov/ or call 252-728-8550, option 2.
Those who are not fully vaccinated are encouraged to continue washing their hands frequently, maintain physical distancing and wear a mask in public. If you are experiencing symptoms, officials encourage you to seek testing.
“This is an important reminder that COVID-19 is still here and still a risk for people who are not fully vaccinated,” County Health Director Nina Oliver stated in the release. “COVID-19 vaccines are the best way to protect yourself and others.”
The statewide wastewater monitoring program allows researchers to sample for the virus even as testing rates decline.
“The ability to track the SARS-CoV-2 virus in wastewater offers an important contribution to overall public health protection,” Dr. Noble stated in the release. “This is because a high number of infected individuals go untested, but all infected individuals, whether with or without symptoms, can transmit the virus to others.”
Infected individuals shed the virus in their waste, and researchers collecting and processing samples weekly can analyze the data in conjunction with clinical testing information for insight on the spread of the virus.
“As a proactive step in protecting our community, the Town agreed to participate in the statewide program,” Beaufort Mayor Rett Newton said in the release.
Based at IMS in Morehead City, Dr. Noble was awarded close to $2 million from the N.C. Policy Collaboratory in 2020 for such research.
For the most recent data from the monitoring program, visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard/wastewater-monitoring.
