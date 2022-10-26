CEDAR POINT — Town commissioners Tuesday night voted unanimously to approve a special-use permit that will allow construction of up to 30 townhouses on a five-acre tract at 1160 Highway 24.
The quasi-judicial decision came during the board’s monthly meeting in town hall and followed a public hearing during which only people with legal standing – those directly affected by the proposal – were allowed to speak.
The heavily wooded property for the Bridgeview Townhouses project is adjacent to a portion of the Magen’s Bay development and west of Bojangles. The only real debate Tuesday night was whether the property owner – listed as Arcadia Enterprises of Morehead City – and the eventual developer should be required to put up a privacy fence in addition to leaving the 25-foot-wide vegetative buffer required by the town’s Unified Development Ordinance.
Bennie Hutto, who lives in Magen’s Bay adjacent to the proposed new project, said during the hearing he and others want a fence, on the property owner’s land.
He said the fence would reduce noise, make it more difficult for residents of two-story townhouses to see into their homes and would also keep residents of the new project from walking into his and his neighbors’ properties.
But engineer Jonathan McDaniel, representing the developer, said he would “prefer” the fence not be required. “It’s not required in the ordinance,” he said.
Town Manager David Rief said that since a fence is not required in the UDO, commissioners could only impose it as a condition of permit approval if the applicant, McDaniel, agreed to it.
Commissioners said they thought the thick vegetative buffer of trees would be adequate.
“I don’t see the need for a fence with a 25-foot buffer,” Commissioner John Nash said.
Although there has been some opposition to the project, McDaniel pointed out during the meeting that the property is zoned B-3, a business district that would allow uses that generate much more traffic and noise than townhouses.
The B-3 “planned business” zoning classification is intended for retail shopping centers.
Town officials stressed that approval of the special-use permit is just the first step in the development, and the town planning board and commissioners will have many chances to review the project once the developer submits final plans for approval.
The N.C. Secretary of State’s office lists Donald Reitz of Morehead City as president of Arcadia Enterprises.
Commissioner Josh Reilly made the motion to approve the special-use permit.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.