Newport Planning Board recommends rezoning for subdivision project

NEWPORT — Town planning officials are recommending the council give Heritage Pointe developers the go-ahead to continue developing their 312-lot subdivision.
The Newport Planning Board met Monday for its regular meeting at the town hall boardroom and unanimously recommended the town council approve a rezoning request from Conner-W LLC to rezone a pair of parcels on the west side of Howard Road.
The parcels total 70.91 acres and the rezoning would alter them from R-20 (residential agricultural) district to PUD (planned unit development) district. The parcels, for which the developers are going to pursue annexation, will be part of the Heritage Pointe subdivision, a 312-lot subdivision being built on 208.21 acres located west of Highway 70, south of Mason Town Road, north of Nine Foot Road and with Howard Road running through it.
Town Planner J.P. Duncan said construction of Heritage Pointe is nearly finished.
“This (rezoning) would allow them to develop the western tract,” Mr. Duncan said. “The parcel hasn’t been annexed yet; that will be voted on (by the council) in September.”
The board also unanimously recommended the council approve a conditional-use permit for the parcels, as well. Both recommendations will go before the council at its regular meeting Thursday, Sept. 10.
In other news at the meeting, the planning board unanimously approved minutes from the March 16, April 20 and June 15 regular board meetings.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.